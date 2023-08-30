Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appeared to cosign a hot take from one of his organization's players regarding Luka Doncic and the FIBA tournament. Recently, Mavs guard/forward Theo Pinson declared that Doncic is the best player in the ongoing FIBA World Cup.

“There's been a debate on who's the best player [in the FIBA World Cup],” said Pinson via the Run Your Race podcast. “I don't think it's really a big debate—Luka [Doncic] is the best player.”

Mark Cuban then took to Twitter to express his agreement with the sentiment.

Of course, the FIBA World Cup does not include every great player in the world. Notable NBA superstars not participating include Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and many others.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Still, it is certainly an honor for Luka Doncic to receive such high praise while competing against some of the best hoopers from around the globe.

Doncic is currently starring for the Slovenian national team in their quest for FIBA glory. The team routed Georgia on Monday, with Doncic pouring in 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the contest.

Cuban will certainly be hoping that this year's season goes better for Doncic and the Mavs than 2022-23. Last year, fresh off of their 2022 appearance in the Western Conference Finals, Dallas failed to even make the Play-In game despite their trade deadline acquisition of star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Still, if his FIBA World Cup performance is any indication, Doncic will be more motivated than ever to take the NBA by storm in 2023 when things get underway in October.