By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Luka Doncic did WHAT? Basketball fans around the world asked that when the Dallas Mavericks took down the New York Knicks in a wild overtime win. The Mavs’ young superstar recorded 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Simply put, it was one of the greatest performances in basketball history.

According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, he didn’t have the most in-depth answer when asked how he was able to put up such an unbelievable stat line. He just said he didn’t know. “I don’t know,” Luka Doncic said, according to The Athletic, when a reporter told him that he had put up a stat line never before seen in the NBA. “We just kind of (got) a little bit lucky there.”

Doncic is no stranger to historic performances and stat lines that seem impossible for a 23-year-old, let alone a player of any age. This one was different. His ability to take over the game is on a level rarely seen and the Mavs needed every bit of it to take down the Knicks.

The Mavs, down by nine with 33 seconds left, pulled off an improbable comeback to force overtime. Luka Doncic — who else? — came through with an unreal shot to get them to the extra period, where he continued his dominance. This season, he is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game. His magical style of play is working wonders for the Mavs, who are in the playoff conversation almost entirely because of him.