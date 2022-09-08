Luka Doncic bloodied, needed stiches in EuroBasket clash vs. France

Luka Doncic was left bloodied after taking an elbow to the head in the first half of Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2022 encounter with France. He even needed stitches at halftime to close the wound on his head. But that still did not stop the Dallas Mavericks star from walloping Rudy Gobert and the rest of Team France with an otherworldly performance. The Mavs guard finished the game with 47 points to lead Slovenia to an 88-82 win.

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic gets hammered by France 😬 There's blood on his head.#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/vO2eajnwgC — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 7, 2022

Seeing Luka Doncic with a bloody head must have been unnerving for Mavs fans. Dallas is only as good as Luka Doncic, so if anything happened to him that would cost him time in the 2022-23 NBA season, that would be a big blow for the Mavericks. Fortunately, it’s going to take more than just a wounded head to slow Luka Doncic down, apparently. Doncic returned to warm-up for the second half of the contest after getting stitched up, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.

Doncic shot 15 of 23 from the field and knocked down six of 11 attempts from behind the arc. He further stuffed the stat sheets with seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in nearly 39 minutes of absolute domination of France. His back is probably hurting more than his head after the carrying he did in the game, with only Goran Dragic (14 points) as the only other Slovenian scoring at least 10 points.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia finished on top of Group B with a 4-1 record and will be facing Belgium in the round of 16. France, meanwhile, also made the knockout stages despite losing to Slovenia. It faces Turkey next.