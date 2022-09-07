Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just recorded the highest-scoring game in EuroBasket over the last 65 years … a day after saying that he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo doing it.

After their win over Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the competition. Without any hesitation, the Slovenian star named the Milwaukee Bucks forward who is representing Greece.

“Probably Giannis. Easy answer,” Doncic said. “Why? Because he’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Of course Luka Doncic’s remarks were warranted. Giannis was fresh from a 41-point outing against Ukraine, which just fell two points short of Dirk Nowitzki’s 43 points for Germany in 2001. It would have tied the most points in the tournament over the last two decades.

Unknown to many, however, Doncic would be breaking that Nowitzki record and make history less than 24 hours later.

In their 88-82 win against France, the 23-year-old dropped 47 points on top of seven rebounds and five assists. Not only is it the highest scoring game in the EuroBasket over the last 21 years, but it is also the second-highest scoring output in the tournament after Eddy Terrace who scored 63 for Belgium in 1957.

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is more than capable of scoring 40-plus points in the EuroBasket, but Mavs and Slovenian fans got to love Luka’s work here. He really showed everyone that he is an offensive monster himself.

He has struggled earlier in the tournament, but looks like his supporters have nothing to worry about.