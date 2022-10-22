Luka Doncic’s bold take on Mavs loss to Suns is a stern warning to the rest of NBA

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost in a disappointing way against the Phoenix Suns in their season opener, but for Luka Doncic, there are a lot of positives to take away from the contest.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Doncic shared the silver lining he saw from their performance in the season opener. The Slovenian sensation particularly liked the “way we played for the first half and part of the fourth quarter,” and he believes the Mavs can be deadly if they can replicate such display with more consistency.

“I think we can be great this season. Obviously it was the first game. We’ve got to work on it, and be better than that, but I feel really confident,” Doncic shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

The Mavs did really well in the first half against the Suns, so Luka Doncic has every reason to be confident about their potential as a team. To recall, they were up by 17 points versus Phoenix after two quarters, heading to the halftime at 62-45.

Of course the Suns clawed their way back in the second half, though an intense fightback from the Mavs in the fourth quarter saw Luka and co. tie the game at 105-105 in the closing stages. Dallas would have probably won had it not for Damion Lee’s game-winner, but in the end, they can only blame their inability to close things off.

Mavs fans are certainly hoping that the second game will be entirely different than the first. Thankfully, they have reason to believe that will be the case with Luka leading the way.