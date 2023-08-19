Slovenia dominated Japan in its final exhibition ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Slovenia won by a final score of 103-68, and, unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic was the team's top performer. He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the wire-to-wire victory for Slovenia.

There's one spectacular play Doncic made against Japan that is all over social media. In the third quarter of the game, Doncic dished out a mind-boggling, behind-the-back dime to a wide-open shooter in the corner, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Luka Doncic, 24, has played five years in the NBA, all as a member of the Dallas Mavs franchise. He averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 66 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The 6-foot-7 guard shot the ball with great accuracy from the field during the 2022-23 campaign — Luka Doncic's 49.6 percent field-goal percentage was the highest of his entire pro career by a wide margin.

The Dallas Mavericks underperformed in the 2022-23 regular season. Despite acquiring star point guard Kyrie Irving midway through the season, the Mavs finished the regular season with a mediocre 38-44 record and didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament.

But after some solid offseason additions, namely Dereck Lively II and Grant Williams, the Mavericks are a better defensive team on paper than they were a season ago. So here's to hoping that Doncic and the Mavs will be able to bounce back in the 2023-24 regular season and earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference.