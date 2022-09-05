Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic feels there should be changes made when it comes to FIBA’s scheduling of the EuroBasket. After all, as things currently stand, the schedule is brutal for teams and players alike.

French national team captain Evan Fournier echoed the sentiment on Monday, and Doncic agreed with him after his own Slovenia team had to play back-to-back games less than 24 hours apart.

“We’re going to play four games in five days,” Doncic said, per Eurohoops. “Yesterday, basically we had two games in 24 hours. Yes this should change for everybody. Everybody is doing the same. Everybody has less rest. It’s a problem because of injuries you know. More injuries can happen. Especially the clubs wouldn’t be very glad.