Luka Doncic lasted just three minutes in Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Mavs superstar was forced to exit early in the first quarter with a concerning ankle injury, and at this point, it doesn’t look very good.

It wasn’t long before the Mavs announced that Luka had been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Initial tests indicate that the 23-year-old has suffered a left ankle sprain. The tests reportedly came back negative, which is an undeniably welcome development for Dallas fans everywhere. However, Luka is expected to undergo more tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Luka suffered an apparent ankle injury and is out for the remainder of the game vs. the Suns. pic.twitter.com/IyTJCgY9xl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2023

Doncic suffered the injury after inadvertently stepping on an opponent’s foot. Luka immediately looked like he was in pain, and he was seen limping as he walked toward the locker room.

It goes without saying that the Mavs cannot afford to lose Luka Doncic right now. The three-time All-Star has been the center of their offense throughout the season and there’s no doubt that they will struggle mightily without their superstar in the mix.

To make matters worse, Dallas is currently 3-7 in their last 10 games. Without Doncic, it isn’t likely that they’re going to get out of this hole they currently find themselves in.

We should get more information on Luka Doncic’s injury tomorrow. Until then, Mavs fans will need to hold their breath and hope that this isn’t anything serious. Dallas returns to action on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.