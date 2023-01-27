Life just got tougher for Luka Doncic when Dallas Mavericks teammate Christian Wood went down with a hand injury last week. Doncic was already doing most of the heavy lifting for the Mavs for pretty much the entire season, and the fact that Wood is currently on the shelf only adds more burden for Luka.

Unfortunately for Doncic and the Mavs, Christian Wood won’t be returning to action just yet. The 27-year-old was re-evaluated on Thursday and the results were not exactly encouraging. Speaking to reporters before Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed that Wood will need at least one more weak to recover:

“I think it’s just week to week, just to see how the healing goes,” Kidd said, via Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “It’s been a week now, so we’ll give you another update in a week just to see if there’s been any healing or improvement there.”

To be clear, there’s no guarantee that Wood will be back in a week’s time. He’s going to get his left thumb fracture re-evaluated after the said period, but depending on the results of those tests, it’s possible that he misses more time.

The Mavs have been in a real slump of late, losing seven out of their last 10 games. Luka Doncic clearly needs some reinforcement, and Christian Wood’s return could not come any sooner for him. Dallas fans are hoping to hear some good news on the next injury update for their 6-foot-10 center.