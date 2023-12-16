Luka Doncić spoke with Rachel Nichols about his relationship with Kyrie Irving and his importance to the Mavericks team

Luka Doncic recently sat down with Rachel Nichols on her Showtime program “Headliners with Rachel Nichols” and talked about several topics about his time with the Dallas Mavericks, including his relationship with his backcourt mate Kyrie Irving.

When asked why Irving is a good partner for him, Doncić said, “First, because he's an amazing player. You know, he's won a championship. He knows what to do to win. He's a great guy. And you know, he's with all the young guys coming in. Obviously, I mean, we have some vets, but we have a couple of young guys. So, I think me and Kai are really going to help them.”

Nichols asked what Irving and he talk about outside of basketball and Doncić said that they talk about life but often find themselves speaking about basketball anyway. Irving playfully teases Donić about the Worle Cup, bringing up the fact that he and Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki have a World Cup MVP. Although Donic says that like to tease Irving as well, he says he can't remember what he says to him. However, Luka believes that this shows how they are at a great point in their relationship

“I always like to tease a lot, so I can see if he wants to do it too. But it's a good point in our relationship, you know? That was good.”

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's relationship is the key to the Mavericks being contenders in rather stacked Western Conference. Although the duo had a rocky start following his trade to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets, ultimately missing the playoffs in the Spring, Irving and Doncić have been on a tear to start the season.

Before his recent injury after a teammate, Duncan Powell fell on his leg attempting to grab a rebound in the Mavericks December 8th win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Irving was averaging 23 points per game and 5.2 assists on 47% from the field, 38% from three and 90% from the free throw line.

Meanwhile, Doncic has been a statistical marvel. He's averaging 32.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 38% from three and 48% from the field. His play has him in the MVP conversation and, after Irving returns from injury, they will be a int he race for the top six seeds in the Western Conference.