Jason Kidd revealed the latest Kyrie Irving injury update ahead of the Mavericks game vs. the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving is out for Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers with a right heel contusion. Jason Kidd revealed that the Dallas Mavericks star guard is using crutches and wearing a protective boot, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. It remains uncertain when Irving will return from his injury.

Irving suffered the injury after Mavs big man Dwight Powell landed on his foot in a collision. Although the injury could have been worse, the Mavs will certainly miss Irving's presence on the court for now. Dallas is obviously hopeful that he will be able to return as soon as possible.

The good news for Dallas is that Luka Doncic is expected to play Tuesday after originally being listed as questionable with a back contusion. Luka will try to lead the Mavs to a victory over the Lakers at home in the second of a back-to-back Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving dealing with injury concern

The Mavericks have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 season for the most part. They currently hold a 14-8 record and have leaned on a quality offensive attack.

Irving, however, has been limited to 17 games due to injury concerns. His collision with Powell was just an unfortunate circumstance. There's nothing he could have done about the incident.

Regardless, the hope is that the injury does not linger and he will return soon. Again, there is no definitive timetable at the moment.

Irving has performed well when on the court this season, averaging 23 points per game on 47.1 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. Irving has also posted 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

In order for the Mavs to make any kind of serious playoff run, they will need Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic leading the charge. Dallas' depth should be enough to hold up moving forward, although there is a chance the Mavs could make a trade to upgrade the roster.

In the end, though, it all starts with Irving and Doncic. They are two of the best players in the NBA without question.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Irving's injury status as they are made available.