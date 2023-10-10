Luka Doncic knew going into Tuesday's matchup with Real Madrid that his playing time would be severely limited. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is currently dealing with a calf injury that the team is taking an “ultra cautious” approach with leading up to the regular season. While Doncic no doubt wanted to play extended minutes against his former team, Real Madrid made sure his return trip to Spain was extra special regardless.

Not only did Real Madrid show a video tribute to Doncic on the jumbotron before Tuesday's game, but he also received a commemorative gift from club president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid 🏀 honors their former star and current NBA superstar Luka Doncic ahead of @dallasmavs/@RMBaloncesto on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/7XlHMSwYBl — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

Doncic played his scheduled five minutes in the game, scoring nine points on a trio three-pointers while taking all but one of his six shots from beyond the arc. That instant impact wasn't enough to help Dallas avoid a 129-125 loss in Madrid, keeping Jason Kidd's winless in preseason play.

Not that Doncic seemed too concerned after the game by his team's third straight preseason loss or nagging calf injury, though. He even took part in Real Madrid's post-game huddle at halfcourt, sharing smiles and hugs with his former teammates.

“I was waiting for this game all summer,” Doncic said afterward, per the AP. “With the exception of not being able to play more, it was all very special. The whole day was very special.”

Luka Doncic's history with Real Madrid

Doncic played for Real Madrid's senior from 2015-2018, quickly establishing himself as one of the best players in team history despite being a teenager. He initially signed a five-year deal with Madrid in 2013 at the age of 13, finishing his tenure several years later by leading the club to a EuroLeague title while becoming the youngest ever EuroLeague MVP.

Doncic's star-turning stint with Madrid made him the most decorated European prospect in history of the NBA draft, where he was selected third overall in 2018. He's been on that same steady upward trajectory ever since, following up NBA Rookie of the Year honors with four consecutive First Team All-NBA selections.

Still just 24, Doncic has a long, long way to go in his NBA career—whether it continues long-term in Dallas or elsewhere. Whenever the Slovenian sensation calls his time in the league quits, though, don't be surprised if he makes a return to where he began his journey toward basketball immortality.

“If I do come back [to Europe], it would be to play for Madrid, for sure,” Doncic said.