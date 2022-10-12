Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on potential Mavs drop-off after losing Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows life without Jalen Brunson will be different and possibly more difficult; however, he doesn’t want to focus on that and on a guy that is no longer with the Mavs.

Speaking with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic talked about the new-look Mavs and their prospects minus Brunson. When asked if he feels there will be a “big drop-off” with the rising star guard gone, Doncic emphasized that while they cannot replace him, they have new additions who bring something new to the team.

“It’s always the same. I got like 340 questions about Brunson. We can’t replace him. He’s JB. You can see how much he gave us. He gave us a lot. Off the court, on the court, he was a great guy, a great teammate. But you know, we have new teammates. You’ve got to focus on what we have, not what we don’t have, and we’ve just got to focus on our team here,” Doncic shared.

This is definitely the right mentality for Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Jalen Brunson is already focusing on his new team, the New York Knicks, and so they should do the same with their offseason additions.

Dallas remains one of the better teams in the West even after basically losing their second star behind the Slovenian sensation. In fact, they are a more well-rounded group after addressing their frontcourt woes with JaVale McGee and Christian Wood.

The Mavs have high expectations in 2022-23 after making it to the West Finals during the 2022 playoffs. Despite the conference got tougher, it’s will be wrong to write off the Mavs.