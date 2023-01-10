By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder with ankle soreness. Sans their best player, the Mavs lost to the Thunder 120-109, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, only three Mavericks finished the game with double-digit points, highlighting the team’s lack of scorers when Doncic is not out there.

But a recent, encouraging injury update indicates that the Mavericks likely won’t have to wait any more time to get their best player back in the lineup. After the Mavs previously listed Doncic as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team has upgraded his status to probable, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber are all out for Dallas.

Luka Doncic, 23, has established himself as arguably the best player in the NBA in his fifth year in the big leagues. He’s averaging a league-leading 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 37 appearances this season. Doncic is shooting the ball incredibly well thus far, both from the field and behind the three-point arc. His 49.9% field-goal percentage and 35.5% three-point percentage are personal bests for the Slovenian native.

Assuming Doncic will play on Tuesday night, the Mavs should have no problem picking up a win against a reeling Clippers squad. Los Angeles is playing as poorly as any team in basketball right now, as it has lost six games in a row (the longest active streak in the NBA) and seven of the last ten.