By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and unsurprisingly, the Dallas Mavericks lost.

That makes it four losses out of four games for the Mavs in matches when Doncic is absent, further highlighting their lack of depth behind the Slovenian star. Doncic was given a rest on the second game of a back-to-back as he continues to nurse a bothersome ankle injury.

While the Mavs fought well against the Thunder, with Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. carrying the scoring load, their efforts were not enough to counter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33-point game and an overall balanced scoring from Oklahoma City.

Dallas has yet to win a game without Luka this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/OwLep8F5Ya — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 9, 2023

Of course the good news for the Mavs is Luka Doncic isn’t expected to sit out for long and should be able to play when they return to action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

As mentioned, though, the members of the Mavs’ supporting cast have done little to provide hope that they can compete when Doncic is out or sitting on the bench. That is certainly a big problem Dallas will have to address before the trade deadline if they want to compete for the title this 2022-23 season.

The Mavs have been linked with a number of trade rumors as of late, most recently to Detroit Pistons vet Bojan Bogdanovic, but as things currently stand, nothing is clear when it comes to the team’s roster plans heading to the deadline. Here’s to hoping the team gets Doncic the help he needs to lessen the workload on his shoulders.