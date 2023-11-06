Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has gotten the reputation of being one the most animated players whenever a call is charged against him. He added to that on Sunday when he got called for a technical foul following a foul call during a game versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Luka Doncic also nearly got called for another technical foul after he fouled Gordon Hayward while the Hornets forward was attempting a shot. Hayward, however, missed both free throws, leading to a rebound and a step-back jumper on the other end of the floor by Doncic.

When it was all said and done, the Mavs ended up on top with a 124-118 victory. Doncic led Dallas with a near triple-double production of 23 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists to go with a block in 36 minutes of floor duty. Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams each chipped in 18 points.

Doncic now has two technicals thus far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. A player will be suspended for a game without pay once he accumulates a total of 16 technical fouls. With already a couple of techs through just six games, Doncic will have to do a better job at keeping his temper in check. Last season, Doncic racked up 17 technical fouls — tied with Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks for second-most in the league. A season prior to that, the Slovenian superstar had 18 techs.

The 5-1 Mavs will next play the Orlando Magic on the road this Monday before flying back home for a two-game stand versus the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers.