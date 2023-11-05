The Charlotte Hornets visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets go on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hornets are 2-3 to begin this season. They just ended their three-game losing streak with a win last night against the Indiana Pacers. Terry Rozier has been playing very well this season. He leads the team with 22.0 points per game, and he has 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists to go along with it. P.J Washington, and Gordon Heyward are second, and third on the team in scoring, respectively. LaMelo Ball a little bit of a down year, though. He is scoring just 14.6 points per game, but he does lead the team with 8.6 assists.

The Mavericks have started the season 4-1, and they are looking like a different team than last season. Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic are playing well together, and some of their role players are really stepping up. Doncic leads the team in the big-three categories. He averaged 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game this season. Irving is scoring 20.3 points, and dishing out 6.3 assists to compliment Doncic. Tim Hardaway Jr, Grant Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr all average double-digit points, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Mavericks Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -12 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte might be without Terry Rozier in this game, and he is their leading scorer. The good news is they have some pretty good scorers to replace him. Charlotte is 2-3, but LaMelo Ball has not played to the highest of his abilities. If Rozier is out, it could give some opportunity for Ball to showcase his skills. I fully believe that Ball could pick up the slack should Rozier miss the game.

Dallas gives up over 115 points per game, and they allow opponents to shoot well from the field. In fact, opponents have the fourth-best field goal percentage when facing the Mavericks. Charlotte does score 116.0 points per game, so there is going to be some real chance for the Hornets to score. If they can just make their shots, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have been scoring at will this season. They average 120.8 points per game, and they have the second-best three-point percentage this season. With Doncic, Irving, and Hardaway Jr, the Mavericks are very dangerous on offense, and they have become very hard to stop. The Hornets allow the third-most points per game this season, and the third-highest three-point percentage. Charlotte clearly does not close out well, and they struggle to keep opponents down for long stretches. Dallas should have no problem scoring in this game, and they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This is a large spread, and I am not sure it is justified. Yes, Terry Rozier is questionable, but I still think the spread could be a little big. With that said, I do expect the Hornets to keep this game within 12 points, and cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Hornets +12 (-110), Over 233.5 (-110)