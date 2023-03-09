Luka Doncic is a technical foul magnet, thanks to his tendency to argue and complain to the referees. Now, that problem is about to cause some headache to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, Doncic got whistled for his 15th technical foul of the season, putting him one away from suspension. Per the NBA rules, players are suspended one game after they get 16 technical fouls in the regular season.

With just 15 games left after their meeting with the Pelicans, the last thing the Mavs need is for their superstar and best scorer to be sidelined for something that’s so unavoidable.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Doncic has actually been whistled for a tech 16 times this 2022-23 campaign, but his tech from last December has been rescinded, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. However, there’s no doubt that the Slovenian star needs to be more careful moving forward in order to avoid getting suspended.

Last year, the 23-year-old also found himself in technical foul trouble. He would have been suspended had the NBA not rescinded two of his techs from the 2021-22 season.

This 2022-23 is way different from last year, though. For one, the Mavs are in tight contention for the Top 6 seed in the West. Should Luka end up missing a game, it could be a major factor in their playoff bid. Entering the showdown with the Pelicans, Dallas is 34-32 for fifth in the conference, albeit just half a game ahead of the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.