Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA without question. The Dallas Mavericks, however, stumbled to the finish line during the 2022-23 season despite acquiring Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline. The Mavs will need to make some moves this offseason in order to bounce back. Doncic is already working hard early in the offseason as well.

Luka Doncic on his offseason grind ⚙ (via anze9/IG) pic.twitter.com/36VeZqSZWl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Mavs fans will love to see their team’s best player putting in work and preparing for the 2023-24 campaign. Luka can’t do it all on his own, but he clearly has his sights set on improving next season.

Despite only being in his mid-20’s, Doncic is already a five-year NBA veteran. He’s averaged over 20 points per game in each of those five seasons, being named an All-Star four times.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the 2022-23 season, Luka Doncic averaged a career high 32.4 points per game through 66 contests. His assist and rebound numbers dropped off a bit from 2021-2022, but he still posted impressive marks of 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. Doncic also shot just under 50 percent from the field and over 34 percent from beyond the arc.

In other words, Luka did just about everything on offense for the Mavs. He didn’t receive much help around him though. Dallas features a number of talented role players, but their overall output didn’t translate into enough victories. The addition of Irving also didn’t help the situation. Kyrie’s future is now uncertain.

With Luka Doncic on the roster, the Mavs will have an opportunity to rebound. That said, the front office needs to commit to giving him more help.