Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Kyrie Irving is tired of hearing his name linked to various teams ahead of NBA Free Agency. Irving, who was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season, has an uncertain NBA future ahead of him. For Irving though, he plans on taking his time before making a final decision.

“If it doesn’t come from me and it’s coming from people on TV, these people do NOT know me,” Irving said.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Irving also shared an NSFW message on the situation.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitter. All y’all fan bases. It is still the Conference Finals,” Irving reportedly said, per Robinson. “Can you please leave me the f**k out of this? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. I see all y’all mentions, I said it… I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill. I love y’all!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie Irving’s future

For now, Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to discuss his future with anyone outside of his circle. That is certainly understandable, as the superstar point guard prepares for his next journey in the NBA. The NBA world is primarily focused on the playoffs at the moment, with only the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics remaining.

Once the NBA Finals come to an end though, all eyes will turn to Irving and NBA free agency. His decision will impact the entire NBA landscape, especially if he joins forces with another superstar or two.