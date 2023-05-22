A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There are few more skilled players in the NBA at the moment than Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Some might argue that Kevin Durant might have a slight advantage over the Mavs cornerstone stud, but in spite of what KD has achieved in the league throughout his career, there are still more than a few folks out there that will take Doncic over Durant. One of those people happens to be Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges.

In a recent impromptu podcast interview, Bridges was asked who he believes has a “deeper bag” of skills between Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant. Bridges, who has had the opportunity to face off against both superstars many times in the past, had a simple explanation as to why he’s decided to pick Luka over KD:

“The motherf***er that makes me switch directions every damn dribble… Luka,” Bridges said.

Bridges is obviously speaking from experience, and based on his statement here, it is clear that his experience in trying to defend Luka Doncic has not always been a pleasant one. I mean, KD is certainly no bum, and I’m pretty sure Bridges has had trouble with trying to defend the Suns superstar as well, but ultimately, in his own personal opinion, it’s Luka who has the wider skillset.

You also have to note that Mikal Bridges is widely considered one of the best one-on-one defenders in the NBA. He’s an authority when it comes to this matter, so there’s no denying that the Nets stud’s opinion holds a lot of weight.