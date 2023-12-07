Luka Doncic was caught in 4K as he let an F-bomb slip on live television in his postgame interview after the Mavs' demolition of the Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks were on one on Wednesday night when they took on the Utah Jazz at home. Luka Doncic appears to be benefitting from the vaunted buff that comes with becoming a father, as evidenced by his out-and-out demolition of the Jazz. The Mavs star dropped a triple-double in the first half, and the Mavs simply fed off his energy on their way to a 50-point pasting of the hapless Jazz. In fact, the blowout was so demoralizing for the Jazz that head coach Will Hardy even called their performance a “masterpiece of dogs**t”.

These are the kinds of games that makes one blurt out expletives, regardless of which team one is rooting for. The Jazz head coach already dropped his all-timer of a description of their putrid performance with a memorable use of an expletive, and on the Mavs' side of things, Doncic was also caught in 4K as he let an F-bomb slip on live television in his postgame interview with Jeff “Skin” Wade of Bally Sports Southwest.

“Before the game I said, ‘We just can't f*ck around'… oh sh*t. My bad,” Doncic said with a smile of embarrassment on his face, via ClutchPoints Twitter (X).

"Before the game I said, 'We just can't f*ck around… Oh Sh*t." Luka Doncic accidently let one slip after his 40-point triple-double 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ipgo894F27 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2023

Well, whatever it was that Luka Doncic told the Mavs locker room, he may need to say it more often, as Dallas was as locked in as it can get on Wednesday night, as they didn't even give the Jazz a chance to mount much of a fight. With Doncic dropping a triple-double at the half, the Mavs already took a 23-point lead into the intermission. They then proceeded to tear the Jazz to pieces in the second half as they handed Will Hardy the worst loss of his professional head coaching career.

Aside from blurting out an expletive or two to fire up his team, perhaps the Mavs are also the benefactors of the headband buff on Doncic. Fans were calling for Doncic to don the headband in official games, and he finally did, and it might be here to stay, especially when they're systematically dismantling their opposition with the Mavs star wearing this new piece of accessory.