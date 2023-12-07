Mavs superstar Luka Doncic had a monster game after debuting his new headband look, and he talked about it afterward

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a monster game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Luka had a massive 29-point, 10-rebound, 10-assists stat first-half stat line as the Mavs crushed the Jazz 147-97.

Maybe it was Doncic sensing the need for a big Mavs win after losing two games in a row. Maybe it was the headband he decided to wear during the game. Whatever it was, ‘Headband Luka' immediately began making the rounds on social media. After the game, Doncic talked about it with Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News:

Of course I had to ask Doncic about the headband: “Everyone says it’s the headband. I say it’s me.” pic.twitter.com/uksqFmXHvr — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 7, 2023

Said the Mavs superstar, “I'm getting long hair so, it doesn't fall (gestures hair getting in his eyes). I don't use gel anymore so…Everyone says it’s the headband. I say it’s me.”

Doncic had his 60th career triple-double to move past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place overall on the career list.

It was the Mavs’ highest-scoring game this season and two points short of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation.

Dallas’ 52-point lead late in the game was one point short of the franchise record set in November 2014 in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia. The Mavericks shot a season-high 55.4% from the floor.

The Jazz possibly should have seen this insane Doncic performance coming, considering how incredible he's played in recent games. Doncic averaged 38.5 points on a scorching 51.0 percent shooting from the field throughout the previous four games for the Mavs. That stretch included his 41-point outburst in a 121-115 win at home over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 28.

Up next – The Mavs are at Portland on Friday night.