Luka Doncic has been all business as he attempts to lead the Slovenian national team to a gold medal in the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket tournament. Well, not exactly 100% all business.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar was recently caught on film hilariously attempting the infamous bottle flip challenge while sitting on the bench during a Slovenia game. Yup, there were no typographical errors there, and you absolutely read that right. Here’s the video evidence of the incident (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

The Mavs All-Star guard took a decent amount of attempts to try and land the water bottle on top of his head. Slovenia teammate Goran Dragic was right beside him throughout the ordeal, and the veteran could not help but laugh at his younger compatriot.

This also isn’t the first time Luka Doncic has attempted the bottle flip challenge during a game. A couple of years ago, the three-time All-NBA guard also tried the same trick during an NBA game. He wasn’t able to find success then, and it seems that he still hasn’t mastered his craft up until today. I guess Doncic will need more practice if he wants to finally land this trick shot. It would probably be best, however, if he practices when he’s not in the middle of a basketball game.

Slovenia’s quest for the EuroBasket title starts on September 1st with a matchup against Lithuania. Luka is dead serious about going for gold, and he’s already made a bold declaration about the same. Whether or not he achieves his objective with the national team, however, remains to be seen.