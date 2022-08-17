‘We are going to Germany to win gold’: Luka Doncic gets blunt on Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2022 goal

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has one goal in mind as Slovenia prepares for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022: win the gold medal.

The young guard made that abundantly clear while speaking to the local press ahead of their friendly with Serbia on Wednesday, noting that it is in their mantra to always aim for the title whenever and wherever they play.

Doncic, however, admitted it won’t be easy, especially now that they have targets on their backs as the defending champions. Before the EuroBasket turned into a quadrennial affair, Slovenia won the title in 2017 against Serbia.

“We are going to Germany to win gold. In every competition where we compete, the goal must always be the first place,” Doncic said in reference to the knockout phase and final of EuroBasket being held in Germany, per Eurohoops.net.

“We will do everything for it, but we will see if we make it. In 2017, no one took us seriously when we announced our attack on the gold medal, today is different. It’s nice when you see that everyone will make an extra effort against us to win.”

Luka Doncic has been maintaining his shape this offseason, with photos and videos of his skinny look sparking a lot of excitement among Mavs supporters and NBA fans in general. However, the superstar confessed he is far from being 100 percent.

“I’m not in top shape yet, but it will be until the European Championship. I was surprised myself with my performance in the game against Istanbul, it was better than I thought it would be. But it will soon get even better,” Doncic added.

With the NBA world still waiting for the new season, watching Luka play in the EuroBasket is definitely a great treat. Hopefully, the Mavs star and Slovenia will be able to stage an incredible run once again.