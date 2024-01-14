Vinicius Jr.'s feat was too amazing for Luka Doncic to remain silent.

The Dallas Mavericks are amid heavy competition in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season. Of course, Luka Doncic has been stellar for the Mavs, but he recognized another unstoppable force. Doncic was thrilled with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's incredible hat trick against Barcelona.

The Mavs guard was not shy with his praise towards Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. scored a hat trick in 40 minutes of play during Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday. Luka Doncic noted the soccer star's achievement with an exciting social media reaction, per X account:

Hat trick in 40 min 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @vinijr — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 14, 2024

Why is Doncic so thrilled with the Real Madrid star's feat? The explanation is simple: game recognizes game. Moreover, Vinicius Jr.'s performance helped his club win the Spanish Super Cup title.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks want to hoist their own championship trophy during the summer of 2024. The Mavs are 23-17 and sit seventh in the Western Conference standings. The team needs to maintain momentum to stay in the playoff picture and make a deep run.

Dallas has the means to be successful, as they possess two of the best scorers in the NBA in Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Irving erupted for 44 points and 10 assists during the Mavs' Jan. 11th contest against the New York Knicks. If he continues his stellar play, Dallas will wreak havoc on defenses.

Furthermore, Luka Doncic continues to show why is a perennial MVP candidate. The 24-year-old averages 33.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 34 games for the Mavs.

As the NBA season approaches its mid-point, can Doncic and Mavs keep their energy high for the ultimate prize of a championship at the end of the season?