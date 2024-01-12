Mavs star Luka Doncic had a hilarious response to a highlight of EuroLeague star Milos Teodosic on Thursday.

In a relatively short amount of time, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has cemented himself as one of the benchmarks for elite passing across the NBA. Doncic's ability to not only see angles that most players miss but also to execute extremely difficult passes is one of the reasons that he has become one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA, and on Thursday, an impressive pass from another great player netted a hilarious acknowledgment from the Mavs star himself.

International superstar Milos Teodosic recently made a standout pass in a Euroleague game, prompting the BasketNews account on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to shower the guard with praises, noting that his pass was “Doncic-esque.” Doncic himself then took to Twitter, noting that “I wasn’t born yet when he was already making those passes.”

Indeed, at 36 years old, Teodosic has been making mind-bending passes for far longer than Doncic's name was in the international consciousness; however, it's a testament to Doncic's sheer star power with the Mavs that those comparisons are still made, regardless of the historical context.

Doncic and running mate Kyrie Irving have taken the Mavs offense this year to new heights, and although the team still figures to be a level below the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference hierarchy, it would seem that Dallas has just as good of a chance as anyone else for being the next-best squad in the conference.

The Mavs will next take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.