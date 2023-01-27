Luka Doncic is the life force of the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian superstar has carried his team on his back multiple times this season. So when Doncic went down with an apparent injury during their last game against the Phoenix Suns, every fan in the world was rightly worried about the star. Thankfully, Jason Kidd reassured everyone by revealing Doncic’s nature after the game, per Callie Caplan.

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ankle: “We’ll see as we go forward here. We’ll have probably more information once we get to Utah. He was smiling, and he was happy for his teammates, saying DP made some big free throws and…that missed free throw rebound.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed up Friday morning with a report that Luka Doncic is day-to-day with a “mild sprain.”

Doncic was ruled unable to return to the game after exiting with that ankle injury. The Mavs star suffered his injury after accidentally stepping on a Suns player’s foot. Doncic then rolled his ankle, and hobbled to the bench clearly in a lot of pain.

The Mavs were able to squeak by the Suns without Luka Doncic, and these lates updates are good news. Prior to the win against Phoenix, Dallas was at 3-7 in their last ten games. Doncic, for better or for worse, is the engine that powers this team. It does not seem as if he will miss too much time, if any time at all, so the Mavs have avoided the worst.

Stay tuned for more Luka Doncic injury updates.