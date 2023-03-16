A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Dallas Mavericks have gone 1-2 in their last three games. At this point, there’s no denying that the Mavs have absolutely felt the absence of their superstar duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who have both been out of commission in Dallas’ last three games. The Mavs have a big matchup coming up on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and at this point, it seems that both Luka and Kyrie are trending in the right direction with regard to their potential return to action.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Lakers

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd has provided a positive update on the status of his two stars. According to the Dallas shot-caller, both Doncic and Irving were full participants in Thursday’s practice. While Kidd refused to confirm their availability for Friday’s clash against the Lakers, the fact that Luka and Kyrie were able to practice in full clearly bodes well for their chances of suiting up against a LeBron James-less Lakers side.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic fully practiced today for the Mavs, per Jason Kidd. The Mavs (35-35) have lost 9 of their last 13 games and play the Lakers (34-36) tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/FI0CiEv1Od — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

When asked directly by reporters if Luka and Kyrie will be playing on Friday, Kidd had a cryptic response:

“We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” he said, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Well, that doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for Mavs fans, but they can probably rest easy knowing that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving appear to be taking the right steps in terms of making their much-awaited return to action.

At 35-35, the Mavs are currently just one game ahead of the Lakers. Needless to say, Friday’s matchup will have major implications on the playoff race out West.