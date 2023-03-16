A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been rough the past several days for Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. The team has lost three in a row heading into Wednesday’s showdown against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. The Mavs have also just won three of their 10 most recent outings, putting their chances to make it to the top six of the Western Conference at risk. There are also the injuries of Mavs superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

With the 2022-23 NBA regular season heading into its final stretches, the Mavs are also still trying to find the right lineup configuration that will work the best for the team. Even Jason Kidd doesn’t have a concrete idea of what to make of the multiple lineup mixes the Mavs have trotted out, especially of late.

“You got to ask the analytic people that. I don’t know what the proper answer would be to that question,” Jason Kidd said when asked about how the date from lineup configurations should be interpreted, particularly when factoring in the number of variations and injuries (h/t Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com).

“There are some that are 50 [possessions], there are some that are 70 possessions. Some would say, is that too small of a sample? We’re into March, so everybody has their opinion about what lineups work until they don’t work. That’s up to someone’s own opinion to take all the data, see what’s a positive — who plays well together?,” Kidd added.

With the Mavs on the verge of sliding out of the Play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference, Jason Kidd and his coaching staff will have to figure out the most optimal lineup combos for the team — before it’s too late.