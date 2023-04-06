Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The clock is ticking on the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, and the Dallas Mavericks are one team holding out hope for a playoff spot. The Mavs enter Thursday tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference after a thrilling win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Fortunately, the Mavs got massive updates on their stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per Marc Stein.

‘The Mavericks list both Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) as probable for Friday’s home game against Chicago.’

The Mavs have their backs against the wall and need both Irving and Doncic to suit up if they want any chance at sneaking into the fold. They used an unreal performance from Kyrie Irving on Wednesday night, scoring 31 points on 12-23 from the field, and Doncic chipped in 29 points with 10 rebounds in the four-point victory over the King in a thriller.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mavs will be watching intently as the Thunder take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. A Thunder loss would put the Mavs into the 10th spot for the time being.

Dallas will conclude the regular season with a game at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, so the Bulls game is crucial to whether or not they get into the playoffs.

After a disappointing stretch with the Doncic-Irving pairing, the Mavs are still holding their breath on playing in the play-in tournament, and a win against the Bulls is needed.