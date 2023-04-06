Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyrie Irving put on his Superman cape on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings to keep the Dallas Mavericks’ season alive. Sure enough, it sent Mavs Twitter into an absolute frenzy.

A loss would have been devastating for Dallas. They basically need to win their remaining three games and hope the Oklahoma City Thunder lose at least two of theirs to have a shot at the Play-In tournament. With their latest victory, the Mavs are now tied with OKC at 38-42–with the Thunder just ahead by virtue of their tiebreaker.

Irving scored just six points in the first half of the game and had 12 by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth and final frame, however, Kyrie unleashed his full arsenal and went off for 19 points. While the Kings fought back hard, it just wasn’t enough to cool down Irving. Dallas escaped with the 123-119 win.

As Dallas took the crucial win, the Mavs faithful couldn’t hold back in expressing their delight. After all, it allowed the team to live another day and a legitimate shot at the Play-In.

“Kyrie Irving might have just saved the Mavericks from missing the play-in tournament. That was some magical shotmaking we just witnessed,” Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wrote.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN added, “Mavs’ play-in hopes will flicker for at least a couple more nights after Kyrie Irving scores 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a win over the Kings.”

One fad furthered, “Kyrie Irving is F**ING ridiculous. How on earth can you guard a talent like this? Impeccable defense by Mitchell and yet Kyrie uses other worldly footwork to do a 5 counter series shimmy post fade in which every counter was covered and yet not only did he make the shot.”

Here are more reactions to Kyrie’s epic night:

Kyrie Irving's second half was special. 🔥 25 PTS (19 in 4Q)

🔥 6-7 3PM

🔥 5 AST@dallasmavs overcome a 13-point deficit to secure the HUGE win! pic.twitter.com/XldPC5zFQ1 — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2023

If someone doesn’t like basketball show them Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ekIitRiEp4 — Denver ⚡️ (@DenverStruck_) April 6, 2023

Dallas really needed a hero against the Kings. Thankfully, Kyrie answered the call.