Luka Doncic has taken his already MVP-caliber game to a different stratosphere in the 2022-23 season, and the Dallas Mavericks have needed every bit of his contributions following the departure of Jalen Brunson. And Doncic is even etching his name in NBA history alongside Michael Jordan at the tender age of 23 following yet another dominant night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers punctuated by two cold-blooded game-tying triples.

With a 35-point night in a 119-115 2OT Mavs win over the Lakers, Luka Doncic became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 aged 23 or younger to average 40 points or more over a 10-game span, per ESPN Stats & Info. In fact, Doncic also became the first player ever in NBA history to average 40 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists over a 10-game span.

Over the past 10 games, Doncic is averaging 40.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists, numbers that would make one think that we’re merely living in an NBA 2K simulation. Of course, it helped Doncic’s averages that he pulled off a ridiculous 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance against the New York Knicks seven games ago.

If not for Luka Doncic and the Mavs’ off-night against the Boston Celtics on January 5, a game where he only tallied 23 points, nine rebounds, and three dimes, his numbers would have been even more ridiculous.

Michael Jordan accomplished the feat during a 10-game span between November 26 and December 12, 1986, when he scored a total of 411 points for an eye-popping average of 41.1 points per game. Jordan’s consistency over that stretch is simply unfathomable, as he didn’t score below 37 points or above 45 over that stretch. And that was with MJ coming off a season that he mostly lost due to injury.

At the end of the day, with the Mavs remaining overly reliant on Luka Doncic, there’s no reason to expect the Slovenian superstar’s production to taper off anytime soon.