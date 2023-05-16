Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Utah Jazz are an… interesting team to follow. Last season, everyone expected them to be frontrunners for the first pick in the upcoming draft. However, they surprised everyone by turning into one of the better teams in the West. Unfortunately, they barely missed out on a Play-In Tournament spot. That doesn’t mean they’re done surprising people, though. It seems like they might be in the mix for a potential play on Luka Doncic, per John Hollinger.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote last week, “My spies (are) telling me that Utah in particular is keeping a very interested eye on Luka Doncic’s situation.”

That’s… interesting, to say the least. The Jazz are probably one of the least likely teams to make a play for Luka Doncic. However, if the Mavs star does decide to move on from Dallas, Utah is in prime position to capitalize. They have a bevy of first-round picks to offer, as well as young players that can potentially kickstart a rebuild. It’s not like Luka would have a choice if he ever requested a trade.

The idea of Luka Doncic requesting a trade seems ridiculous, much less joining the Jazz or any other team. However, after a dysfunctional season led to a catastrophic end, some fans have entertained the idea of Luka wanting out. The star has said that he wants to stay with the team. However, if their struggles continue to pile up… that tune might change.

As for the Jazz, they’ll be trying to build upon their excellent season in 2022. Can Lauri Markkanen and co. keep up their form and improve in the upcoming season?