Slovenia may have suffered a premature exit in the 2022 EuroBasket, but it didn’t stop Slovenian sensation and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic from cheering for Spain after their title win over France.

Spain took down the Frenchmen in the Finals, 88-76, behind Juancho ‘Bo Cruz’ Hernangomez’s MVP performance. While France featured both Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert, their efforts were not enough to counter a balanced offensive display from the Spaniards.

Juancho dropped 27 points on top of five rebounds and two steals to lead the way. Three others scored in double-digits for Spain as they fended off France for the gold medal.

After witnessing the epic title fight, Doncic quickly took to Twitter to congratulate Spain. On Instagram, he also gave a special shoutout to former NBA guard Rudy Fernandez, who was his teammate when he was still in Real Madrid.

Incredible lo de España, enhorabuena chicos!!👏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) September 18, 2022

Luka Doncic showing love for Rudy Fernandez after Spain's EuroBasket 2022 win. Luka and Rudy played for Real Madrid together (2015-2018) pic.twitter.com/MRSHSqPe3f — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) September 19, 2022

It is quite a bummer that Luka Doncic’s Slovenia lost to Poland in the quarterfinals. Had they won and moved to the Finals, it would’ve been them facing Spain instead of France. Unfortunately, the Mavs star and his Slovenian crew just fell a little bit short this time around.

Massive props should be given to Spain, though. While they lack star power as compared to other European teams that boast the likes of Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, they were able to make it all the way to the title game and win by playing team basketball.

As Doncic said it, they definitely deserve recognition.