Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has reached Michael Jordan’s territory as he continues his scoring streak this 2022-23 NBA season. Even better, he also matched a feat only Dirk Nowitzki has done before in franchise history.

On Sunday against the Orlando Magic, Doncic recorded 44 points, three rebounds and five assists to lead the Mavs to the 114-105 win. In doing so, he became the first player in 36 years since Michael Jordan to score at least 30 points in each of the first six games of the season.

As Tim MacMahon of ESPN noted, Jordan did it back in the 1986-87 season.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Luka Donic was averaging 35.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field. His explosion against the Magic is his second 40-point game, having scored 41 during their win against the Brooklyn Nets. He is also the second player in Mavs history to score at least 40 points with no turnover, with Dirk Nowitzki the only other Mav to do so–which he accomplished three times.

In a good sign for Doncic and the Mavs, the year Michael Jordan made the 30-point streak to start the season, he ended up winning the scoring title. So far this 2022-23, Doncic is leading that race as well.

The Mavs are only 3-3 on the year despite Doncic’s Jordan-level play, but that’s not really on the Slovenian star alone. While he had his fair share of struggles–particularly shooting from deep–Dallas’ inability to protect their lead and close games properly have been their biggest issues.

As long as Doncic maintains his high level of play, though, the Mavs will continue to be contenders and will always have a chance to win games. Next up for Dallas is the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Here’s to hoping that Doncic keeps his hot streak alive.