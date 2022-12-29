By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’

Well, a Slovenian brewery is acquiescing to his request and has created Luka, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Lasko Brewery left a statement on their facebook page on Wednesday night alongside an image of a case of beer cans they are referring to ‘Recovery Beer Edition.”

“For all the tired Lukas who need a beer to regenerate, we have brewed Luka.”

The Slovenian superstar has taken his game to new heights this season. Luka Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game this season all while shooting over 50 percent from the field. His shooting percentage, points, assists and steals per game are all career highs. The latter three also have Doncic in the top four in the league.

After a slow start to the season, Doncic has helped the Mavs climb back into the thick of the western conference standings. Dallas is 19-16 and tied with the surprising Sacramento Kings for sixth in the west. However, they are only 3.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets for the conference’s top spot.

Last season, Doncic put the team on his back and carried them all the way to the Western Conference Finals. They ultimately fell victim to the Golden State Warriors, as did everyone.