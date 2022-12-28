By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic did something basketball fans had never seen. Doncic helped the Mavs erase a 10-point 4th quarter deficit and force overtime. The Mavs would end up winning 126-121 in OT. Luka finished with an eye-popping 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block.

In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20 triple double. After the game, Mavs owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter and had a hard time describing what he witnessed Tuesday.

“We are watching greatness @luka7doncic I’ve never seen anything like that ever,” Cuban tweeted.

Not only did Doncic put up historic numbers in the win, he hit a buzzer beater to send the game to overtime. With just seconds remaining and the Mavs down two, Doncic intentionally missed a free throw, got the offensive rebound and put up a miraculous contested jump shot. The shot sent Twitter ablaze.

That put him at 53 points heading into the extra frame. He then scored seven more in overtime to finish at 60. Only Russell Westbrook had previously scored 60 points in a triple double before, as Stat Muse pointed out. However, that was not accompanied by 20+ rebounds like Doncic’ night.

Cuban is certainly not alone is recognizing that we are all witnessing greatness. Since he first entered the league he has been one of the best offensive players. But the level he has taken his game to this year is unbelievable. The Mavs might not have the supporting cast for him to win at the highest level, but if last year is any indication, he can get them close.