Luka Doncic is putting up points at a historic level for the Dallas Mavericks this 2022-23 season, and the scary thing is: he’s just getting started. With that said, former NBA big man-turned-ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has massive fears for all of America.

The Slovenian sensation dropped 44 points on Sunday night in their showdown with the Orlando Magic, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986-87 to record at least 30 points in the first six games of the season. He is also only the second Maverick to have a 40-point game with zero turnover, following in the footsteps of Dirk Nowitzki.

After witnessing Doncic explode once again, Perkins was left with only three word to say: “God Bless America.”

To be fair to Kendrick Perkins, we can’t really blame him for sending that rather ominous message. The whole NBA and all of America are witnessing how lethal Luka Doncic can be, and as he establishes himself as one of the best scorers in the league, he is wreaking havoc as well.

It doesn’t look like the scoring feats will be stopping any time soon for Doncic as well. Not with the Mavs’ offense revolving around him. He is already leading the league in scoring this campaign with 36.7 points per game, and he could very well end up as the scoring champ with the way he’s playing.

God bless America, indeed.