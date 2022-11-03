Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process.

On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.

Putting Luka in a more elite and exclusive company is the fact that aside from him and Chamberlain, Jack Twyman is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

Luka Doncic has been in an absolute tear this 2022-23 campaign, pushing himself to the top of the MVP talks with his elite scoring. While Dallas has been up and down and has struggled to string wins together, there is no denying how good the Slovenian wonderboy has been for them.

Of course Luka has not been flawless. His 3-point shooting leaves much to be desired, and he can definitely work on his free throw shooting even more despite the improvements he has made in that area. Nonetheless, what he has done so far is enough to scare the whole NBA.

The challenge for Luka now is maintaining his high-level production throughout the year, though it doesn’t look like that will be much of a concern with the way he is playing.