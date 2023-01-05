By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Just three weeks ago the Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of the Western Conference standings with an average 15-16 record. They looked nowhere near the contenders everyone though they would be. But now, Luka Doncic and co. are Top 4 in the West and riding an incredible seven-game winning streak.

So what happened with the Mavs that led to the massive turnaround? Is it simply because they played several below .500 teams? Or did they make some adjustments? According to Doncic, it’s none of those.

The Slovenian sensation credited their recent streak to the fact that they are playing with more cohesiveness now. Additionally, the defense has really stepped up for the team, allowing them to survive games where they struggled offensively.

“I think we’re just more together, playing with each other, for each other. Like last game, we didn’t do great on offense, but we got stops at the end. That’s what won us the game. We’ve just got to keep working on defense,” Doncic explained, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

When asked how much the Mavs have improved defensively, Luka Doncic shared more praises for the team, emphasizing that they have elevated their defense “a lot” and they are communicating better in that regard.

Doncic also refuted the talks that the team was only able to record their win streak because their opponents were weaker, pointing out that previously the Mavs were criticized for often losing to weaker and undermanned teams.

“We’re famous for not winning games against those teams. And now we’re winning and they say they’re not above .500. Like I said, we just go into every game and try to win it. Obviously there’s better teams and worse teams, but we’ve just got to approach every game the same,” Doncic added.

The Mavs will be tested when they play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Dallas faithful, it certainly looks like Doncic and co. are feeling confident about the team now more than ever.