By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting the wounded Boston Celtics this coming Thursday night, and the prospect of seeing the Mavs superstar going toe-to-toe against the pair of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has everyone salivating.

Asked whether the prospect of locking horns with the other alphas in the NBA gives his motivation level that extra oomph, the Mavs’ do-it-all weapon had the following to say (via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News):

I think it’s energy when you go against those kinds of guys. You just have more energy. Especially being at home. The building’s going to be with us. But like I always say, it’s special to play against those players. You can always learn when you’re playing against them. And the more you play, the more you can learn; How to play them. How to stop them. It’s fun, learning to play against those guys.

Luka Doncic doesn’t really need any motivation to perform at the spectacular level he is on at the moment. He knows that the Mavs will go as far as where he takes them, and if it requires him to annihilate opponents with Chamberlainian stat lines to carry Dallas, he’ll try his best to do it.

The Mavs are on a seven-game win streak, during which Luka Doncic has averaged 41.7 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the floor and 40.7 percent from deep, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are 0-2 in their last two, including an embarrassing 150-117 setback at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday.