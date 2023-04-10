Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been the center of debate all weekend, as NBA fans and analysts have spent the last few days wondering whether or not Dallas’ underwhelming performance during the 2022-23 season is enough for the perennial All-Star to request a trade from the franchise.

Those that want Doncic to request a trade believe that the Mavs are squandering his talent.

A player that came into the league heralded as the greatest European player since Dirk Nowitzki, Doncic has arguably exceeded expectations since entering the league.

Nonetheless, people believing that the Mavs would choose to trade Doncic or that he would make a request to be traded are doing more “wishing than reality,” according to an anonymous Eastern Conference general manager (per Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports).

“But there is definitely a thought process of this happening eventually, and it being a matter of when and not if. But the truth is… there is no reason to think that Luka is bolting for the door. Not yet, at least.”

A Western Conference executive also weighed in, saying that “the only way [Doncic] can force a trade is to sit out like [Brooklyn Nets guard] Ben Simmons did…”

However, “anyone who knows anything about Luka knows he is not going to do that. There’s just no way.”

Looking at it from a front office perspective, the Western Conference executive echoes the Eastern Conference general manager, saying that “anyone saying they’re going to trade [Luka] isn’t looking at the facts, or it is wishful thinking.”

“Why trade him? You have him signed through 2027. This is not an issue until 2025 or 2026. That’s just the reality… He has not been in town long enough to start asking out.”