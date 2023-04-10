David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Kyrie Irving is set to hit free agency for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason after a disappointing stint following the trade deadline. The Mavs didn’t even make the play-in tournament amid a controversial decision to sit key players when it was still within reach. Needless to say, Mavs star Luka Doncic was not a fan of the decision. The Mavs poor finish has of course led to chatter about Doncic possibly seeking a trade, something he vehemently denied on Sunday. What Doncic did proclaim though is he would like to see Irving return to the Mavs in free agency via Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com

Luka Doncic was asked if he plans to assist the Dallas Mavericks in their efforts to re-sign Kyrie Irving in free agency. "I mean, yeah. I think it's a great fit. Obviously, people are going to say no. I mean, I look at the results we're having, but you know, like I said,… pic.twitter.com/1SCYrPZMae — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 10, 2023

“I think it’s a great fit. Obviously people are going to say no, look at the results we’re having. But like I said, chemistry and relationships take time. I wish he can still be here,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic revealed that he would be part of the contingent in trying to convince Kyrie Irving to re-sign with the Mavs in free agency. The Mavs finished the season 10-17 starting with Irving’s first game against the Clippers back on Feb. 8, although Irving did not play in all 27 of those games. In 20 games with the Mavs this season, Irving averaged 27.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 51 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from the three-point line and 94.7 percent from the free-throw line.

The Mavs can have a solid duo in Doncic and Irving, it appears that they just need to upgrade the roster around them.