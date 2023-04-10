The Dallas Mavericks are going to be one of the main teams to follow this offseason, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving set to reach free agency and All-NBA guard Luka Doncic under media scrutiny.

However, while the focus of their offseason is on whether or not they can re-sign Kyrie and build a team around him and Doncic, they should be scouring the trade market in general. For potential replacements for Kyrie, to create a Big Three, or simply to complement their roster.

3 early Mavs trade targets in 2023 NBA offseason to help Luka Doncic

Charlotte Hornets veteran guard Terry Rozier has the type of two-way impact that Dallas has long been missing in their backcourt, and his feisty nature is sure to endear everyone from Doncic to Mavs owner Cuban.

Having proven himself a volume scorer, Rozier has averaged 20.2 points per game over the past seasons while shooting 36.5 percent from deep. On defense, Rozier will hold his own more often than not as a player who built his reputation at that end.

The 29-year-old is in the right age range as well, as he’s young enough to stick around in Dallas for a few more seasons and still in his prime. Rozier is also old enough to have a mature mindset, and as someone that’s played for a proud franchise in the Boston Celtics, he can be expected to hold himself to a certain standard of professionalism and performance.

Rozier is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

In terms of salary, the Mavs could trade Tim Hardaway Jr. or Davis Bertans to the Hornets. Charlotte, soon to be under new ownership, could be motivated to move Rozier for draft capital.

Like Rozier, New York Knicks guard would have a two-way impact in the backcourt. One that Dallas, clearly, sorely needs. However, unlike Rozier, Quickley hasn’t proven himself capable of being a volume scorer throughout the season.

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that he can be though. Quickley has 20 games scoring at least 20 points this season, including four games scoring at least 30 points and a career-high 40-point game against the Houston Rockets on Mar. 27.

In fact, Quickley has scored at least 30 points every season he’s been in the NBA.

With a backcourt logjam and the 23-year-old unlikely to usurp Jalen Brunson as the starting point guard, the Knicks could entertain a trade offer for Quickley. Especially with him set to enter the final year of his contract in 2023-24.

Quickley is a player that the Knicks could opt to trade in exchange for Dallas’ pick in the upcoming draft, projected to be 10th overall.

Pascal Siakam

Where Rozier and Quickley would be seen as replacements for Irving should he leave, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam would be the player they added in order to create a Big Three with he and Luka.

Siakam’s combination of athleticism, versatility, and defensive potential would be quite the fit for Dallas, especially as a player who can play both power forward and center at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds. In fact, it may be worthwhile to have Siakam at center in certain lineups with the mobility, scoring ability and shot-blocking he can offer at the position.

However, even as their starting power forward, Siakam can help protect the rim in case of defensive breakdowns.

Scoring a career-high 24.2 points per game this season, Siakam has averaged 22.9 points per game over the past four seasons while being effective both on the glass and as a tertiary facilitator. Still, as a player who does most of his damage unassisted, the Mavs may have to stagger he, Luka, and Irving’s minutes in order to make sure everyone is satisfied.

In order to get Siakam, they would have to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee, along with at least the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.