Luka Doncic did not let the Grizzlies stars Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s scoring outburst affect him as the Mavs got the win.

The crowd is always the worst opponent that any NBA player can face. They have to block the noise out, communicate well with their teammates, and not get carried away by the jeers to have a fighting chance. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had to deal with this when they faced the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavs star endured a loud crowd because of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s scoring outbursts. But, he got the last laugh anyway.

Luka Doncic was mocking the Grizzlies fans after the Mavs had pulled away and secured the win. He was not happy with how the crowd was bogging them down which prompted him to make the move.

Luka Doncic was trolling the Grizzlies crowd 😭 pic.twitter.com/UpMi4JQJh6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

The crowd went wild because Jaren Jackson Jr. was schooling the Mavs defense. The Defensive Player of the Year notched 41 points in just 42 minutes of playing. This along with Desmond Bane's 28 points and eight dimes boosted the opponent's offensive surge. But, Doncic and the Mavs did not seem to care.

The Slovenian had an infectious all-around performance. He scored 35 points and six assists to load up the Mavs' offensive artillery. Eight rebounds rounded out his insanely good floor general performance. This made other teammates go mad with four others getting double-digit scoring numbers.

Doncic is a star and fans should know better than to poke him before the game clock expires fully. His clutch gene along with his green light to salvage broken plays by Jason Kidd makes him a formidable opponent, especially when he's livid.