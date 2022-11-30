Published November 30, 2022

It’s nice and all to see Luka Doncic drop another 40-point triple-double, but the Dallas Mavericks star himself wasn’t too satisfied with his performance.

Speaking to reporters after the narrow 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors, Doncic was critical of his play. While he did drop 41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals, it was far from being a perfect game. The Slovenian wonderboy was particularly disappointed with his free throw shooting after making just nine of his 15 attempts from the charity stripe.

“I got to make my free throws,” Doncic said of his triple-double display, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic started the season on a good note when it comes to his free throw shooting. He was 13-of-13 in their opener against the Phoenix Suns and averaged 83.6 percent in the first five games. However, it has since fallen to his usual 70-plus percent average, which is definitely not a good thing for a player who is at the focal point of the offense.

With that said, it’s understandable why Doncic was frustrated. He’s well aware that the Mavs rely on him to win games, and he needs to be able to make easy shots like a freebie from short distance.

Sure enough, Mavs fans would like it if Doncic can at least celebrate the triple-double and the win. For all his shortcomings from the free throw line, he has more than made up for it with his all-around effort. If there’s anyone who deserves some slack, it’s Doncic.