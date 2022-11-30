Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory. He now has five 40-point triple-doubles in his career, with three of those coming this 2022-23 season.

Even better, Doncic also had five steals in the contest as he continues to prove he can impact the team beyond just the offensive end.

Unsurprisingly, several fans heaped praise on Luka as he outshined Curry. It was a battle of the top point guards in the NBA, and Doncic undeniably won it by a huge margin. Curry led the way for the Warriors with 32 points, five boards and five dimes.

“In a different way, Luka Doncic is as good as LeBron was at 23 years old. Same level of impact on the game,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, another supporter commented, “Luka Doncic is an unreal player.”

Others couldn’t help but declare the Mavs superstar as the best player in the league–or at least the top point guard today. After all, it’s not easy to rack up such numbers, especially on a team that isn’t really the most talented.

“Luka Doncic just ended the argument. Luka Doncic is the best point guard in the entire league,” a Twitter user said.

A fourth fan commented, “Luka Doncic is the best player in the league man I don’t even this Giannis is better. Luka Doncic had the ability to impact a game in ways Lebron could in his prime that’s the effect he had on the game.”

Some might say that it’s an overreaction, but then again, it’s hard to argue that he isn’t considering what Doncic has done for the Mavs so far this 2022-23.