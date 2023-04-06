Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic couldn’t help but be in awe of Kyrie Irving after his Dallas Mavericks backcourt partner stepped up big time to power them to a much-needed victory against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Irving only had 12 points through three quarters of play, with Doncic doing much of the heavy lifting. When the Mavs fell behind by 13 points early in the third quarter, the Slovenian youngster carried the offense and scored 12 in the period to tie the game 92-92 heading to the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, however, it was Irving who torched the Kings. He exploded for 19 points in the quarter to allow the Mavs to stay ahead and eventually seal the 123-119 win. It’s another close affair for sure, but a W is all what Dallas needs keep their Play-In dreams alive.

In his postgame presser, Doncic was naturally full of praises for Irving. Kyrie couldn’t have been more clutch for Dallas, and Luka shared as much.

“When we most needed him, he showed up, so it was amazing to watch,” the 24-year-old superstar shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Of course it’s not only Luka Doncic who’s left amazed by Kyrie Irving’s fourth quarter domination. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd kept his response simply, but it’s clear how much he loves it.

“He made it rain,” Kidd said on Irving’s epic display to close the game.

Sure enough, Dallas will need another similar performance from Irving in their next two games to make the Play-in. But based on what we’ve seen, there’s no reason not to believe on Kyrie.