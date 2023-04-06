Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has some huge praises for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after the Mavs duo combined for 60 points in their crucial win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Doncic scored 29 points for the Mavs, while Irving exploded for 31–19 of which came in the fourth quarter as Dallas came back from a 13-point deficit to take the victory.

In his postgame presser, Kidd expressed his delight with the win. He also didn’t hold back in expressing his real thoughts on the Doncic-Irving partnership, even gong as far as to claiming that they are “meant to be together.”

“Those two are meant to be together. It just takes time,” Jason Kidd shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving certainly couldn’t have chosen a better time to click. When the Mavs traded for Kyrie prior to the trade deadline, the hope was for him to lessen the scoring load for Luka, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Slovenian star is often gassed as he carries the Dallas offense.

On Wednesday against the Kings, that’s exactly what happened. Doncic let Irving took over in the fourth, and it worked wonders for the team.

Of course the job is far from over for the Mavs. They need to keep winning in order to claim the 10th seed and make the Play-In. However, there is no doubt that the team is brimming with confidence right now, especially with the Luka-Kyrie tandem seemingly finding their groove.